Unlike Prequel, Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix, Check New OTT Release Details Of The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The teaser of Aditya Dhar was released at 12:12 PM today amid a fan frenzy. Eagle-eyed fans noticed significant changes made to the sequel ahead of the release on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 will not stream on Netflix

Given the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar and the massive hype around Dhurandhar 2, it is not surprising that most OTT platforms would go berserk trying to get the film in their library. The streaming rights for the first part of the film were bagged by Netflix, and the movie began its streaming journey on January 30. Within the first few days of its digital debut, the movie has registered a significant viewership on Netflix, not just in India, but reportedly globally.



JioHostar logo on Dhurandhar 2 poster | Image: Instagram

Amid the craze, the streaming rights of the Dhurandhar sequel have been bagged by Jio Hotstar. While the steamer has not announced the development officially, a logo of the platform features on the first poster of Dhurandhar 2, which unveiled the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film. However, it remains unclear if Netflix will also stream the movie. This will be clearer only once the film hits the big screens on March 19.



Not just this, in another significant change, the music rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been secured by T-Series. The music of the first film, which had almost all chartbusters, was handled by SaReGaMa. The reshuffling and the major changes were unveiled on the day of the Dhurandhar 2 teaser release.

