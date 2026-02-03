Updated 3 February 2026 at 14:10 IST
Unlike Prequel, Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix, Check New OTT Release Details Of The Ranveer Singh Starrer
Dhurandhar 2 teaser was released today across social media platforms. With the teaser release, the makers have confirmed some major changes in the movie's digital streaming.
Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The teaser of Aditya Dhar was released at 12:12 PM today amid a fan frenzy. Eagle-eyed fans noticed significant changes made to the sequel ahead of the release on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 will not stream on Netflix
Given the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar and the massive hype around Dhurandhar 2, it is not surprising that most OTT platforms would go berserk trying to get the film in their library. The streaming rights for the first part of the film were bagged by Netflix, and the movie began its streaming journey on January 30. Within the first few days of its digital debut, the movie has registered a significant viewership on Netflix, not just in India, but reportedly globally.
Amid the craze, the streaming rights of the Dhurandhar sequel have been bagged by Jio Hotstar. While the steamer has not announced the development officially, a logo of the platform features on the first poster of Dhurandhar 2, which unveiled the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film. However, it remains unclear if Netflix will also stream the movie. This will be clearer only once the film hits the big screens on March 19.
Not just this, in another significant change, the music rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been secured by T-Series. The music of the first film, which had almost all chartbusters, was handled by SaReGaMa. The reshuffling and the major changes were unveiled on the day of the Dhurandhar 2 teaser release.
The official teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped on Tuesday, setting the tone for a darker and more violent sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. Running for approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds, the teaser opens with a relentless, blood-soaked action montage that underscores the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. A standout moment arrives at the end of the teaser with a reworked version of the iconic Uri dialogue: "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi" ("This is the new India; it will enter your home and kill you"). Glimpses of returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan are featured, with Madhavan expected to play a more substantial role this time. Dhurandhar 2 will release alongside Yash's Toxic in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
