Dhurandhar Shooting Locations: Viral Videos Show How Aditya Dhar's Team Recreated Pakistan's Lyari In Thailand And Chandigarh | Watch

Ever since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has been running housefull in theatres with cinegoers showing a heightened interest in the film directed by Aditya Dhar. Social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) are filled with videos and posts sharing trivia about the espionage thriller led by Ranveer Singh.

One such page on Instagram has shared multiple videos showing the real locations where the movie was shot. While the Aditya Dhar film is set in Pakistan and narrates the tale of Karachi's Lyari, the movie was obviously not shot in real locations. Dhurandhar was shot mainly in Thailand, Amritsar, Ladakh, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and in parts of Mumbai.

Showing the behind-the-scenes transformation of Thailand in Lyari, the Instagram page shared that a set resembling the Pakistani town was created on 6 acres of land. Filmmakers used newspaper clippings and footage from old Pakistani films to keep the authenticity of the place. Saini S Johray, who has previously worked on The Family Man and The Night Manager, designed the set of Dhurandhar. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “It took me almost three months to design this film in terms of breakdown. From March to May, we spent designing, June was for recce, and in July, we started shooting. I had 15 designers in the beginning on my team for the project. We would work 12 hours a day because it's a very vast film.”



Also Read: James Cameron Wishes To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli For Varanasi

Parts of Dhurandhar were also shot in Ladakh | Image: X

In the conversation, Johray shared that the director Aditya Dhar was clear to remain authentic to the project and made sure nothing appeared fake. He also shared that creating a set of that scale was not possible in Mumbai, and given that the shooting took place in July, the monsoon would not make it conducive. He added, "We had done recce in different countries, but we finally arrived in Thailand. It was the perfect landscape for us to build a larger-than-life set."



Also Read: Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant? Nagarjuna's Comment Sparks Speculations

Advertisement