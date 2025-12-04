Updated 4 December 2025 at 16:32 IST
Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Amid Controversies, Ranveer Singh Starrer Lags Behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the big screens on December 4. The movie is his second release as an actor after the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the big screens on December 5. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The advanced booking of the movie commenced over the past weekend, and tickets were being sold rapidly in the initial hours.
However, the controversies surrounding Dhurandhar have led to the pre-sales of the movie moving at a slow pace. First, the family members of Major Mohit Sharma pursued a lawsuit seeking a review of the film by the CBFC. The movie then ran into trouble after Ranveer Singh mimicked Rishab Shetty's ‘Daiva' from Kantaara.
Also Read: Dhurandhar Cast Fees: Know How Much Ranveer, Arjun & Others Were Paid
Due to these controversies and a lack of on-ground buzz around the film, Dhurandhar's advance booking collection has raked in ₹2.59 crore, according to Sacnilk. Some social media reports suggest that the long runtime of the film will also be a deterrent on the opening day collection.
Also Read: Yami Gautam Alleges Paid Negativity Ahead Of Dhurandhar's Release
Trade experts believe that Dhurandhar is likely to open at ₹18-₹20 crore. The further growth of the movie depends on word of mouth, according to experts.
Advertisement
The pre-sales of Dhurandhar are yet to beat the pre-sales collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial, which released in 2023, amassed a total of ₹3.93 crore in the advance booking collection. The movie, which also features Alia Bhatt, opened to ₹11.1 crore. The movie amassed a total of ₹153.55 crore at the box office in India.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh Apologises, But Will Kantara Fans Forgive?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 December 2025 at 16:32 IST