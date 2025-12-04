Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Amid Controversies, Ranveer Singh Starrer Lags Behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the big screens on December 5. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The advanced booking of the movie commenced over the past weekend, and tickets were being sold rapidly in the initial hours.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

However, the controversies surrounding Dhurandhar have led to the pre-sales of the movie moving at a slow pace. First, the family members of Major Mohit Sharma pursued a lawsuit seeking a review of the film by the CBFC. The movie then ran into trouble after Ranveer Singh mimicked Rishab Shetty's ‘Daiva' from Kantaara.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Cast Fees: Know How Much Ranveer, Arjun & Others Were Paid

Due to these controversies and a lack of on-ground buzz around the film, Dhurandhar's advance booking collection has raked in ₹2.59 crore, according to Sacnilk. Some social media reports suggest that the long runtime of the film will also be a deterrent on the opening day collection.



Also Read: Yami Gautam Alleges Paid Negativity Ahead Of Dhurandhar's Release

Trade experts believe that Dhurandhar is likely to open at ₹18-₹20 crore. The further growth of the movie depends on word of mouth, according to experts.

Advertisement