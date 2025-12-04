Dhurandhar: Yami Gautam Condemns 'Extortion-like Trend' of Paid Negativity Ahead Of Ranveer Singh's Film's Release, Hrithik Roshan Backs Her

Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on December 5. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. Ahead of the release, the advance booking of the film commenced last weekend. While the movie raked in historic numbers in the first few hours of tickets going live, the pre-sales stagnated.

This was followed by a few controversies around the film. A lawsuit by Major Mohit Sharma's family and Ranveer Singh mimicking Rishab Shetty's ‘Daiva’ from Kantara led to the loss of interest of cinegoers in the movie. Amid this, some social media pages have also alleged that an aggressive PR by Ranbir Kapoor's team is the reason behind Dhurandhar's slow-paced advance booking.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

Some users pointed out that they are getting too much content pitting Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar character with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, in favour of the latter. Some also alleged that the same was done previously when Vicky Kaushal's movie Chaavaa was to be released. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

What did Yami Gautam say?

Amid this, Yami Gautam, wife of director Aditya Dhar and actress, took to her social media account to expose the ‘paid PR’ trend. In her long and stern note, she accused that if a filmmaker does not pay a substantial amount ‘to ensure good hype for the film’, there is continued negativity spread around that film. The actress, who is basking in the success of her recent releae Haq wrote, “This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype’ for a film is created or else ‘they’ will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay ‘them’ money feels nothing but kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to ‘hype’ a film or spread negativity against another actor/a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way."



Also Read: Bengaluru Lawyer Lodges Formal Complaint Against Ranveer Singh

Advertisement

In her note, she also shared that the trend does not exist in regional film industries because the fraternity stands united. She urged a similar setup amid Bollywood too. She concluded the note by writing, “I say this as a wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard work, vision & grit along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of."



Also Read: Dhurandhar Cast Fees: Know How Much Ranveer, Arjun & Others Were Paid

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Yami Gautam's concerns

Yami Gautam's concerns resonated with many on social media. Actor Hrithik Roshan replied to her post by writing, “More than anything, the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalist's true voice , a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt, thought, what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have the potential where feedback help us evolve. Their own right to freedom gets unknowingly usurped, and so does our chance of growth. Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?”

Advertisement