Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Storms Towards ₹3 Crores With Limited Pre-sale In Select Cinemas

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Collection Day 1: The Ranveer Singh headliner is all set to hit the big screens on December 5. The first response to the trailer and the teaser of the movie has been unanimously positive. The advance booking collection of the movie began on Friday, November 28. However, currently, the pre-sales have begun only for limited slots in select cinemas. The full-fledged advanced booking of the movie is likely to commence from mid-week.

Dhurandhar storms past ₹2 crore in advance booking collection

Despite the limited pre-sales for Dhurandhar tickets, the Ranveer Singh headliner has grossed a healthy total. As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold 8969829 tickets. This has amounted to ₹89.7 Lakhs in just the pre-sales as per the trade tracking website. However, with blocked seats, Dhurandhar has already sold 24197018 tickets, amounting to ₹2.42 Cr. The movie is likely to surpass a better total once the advance booking of the movie commences fully.



Dhurandhar becomes Ranveer Singh's longest film

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie is directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh plays the role of The Wrath of God in the action thriller.



Several reports claim that the movie will be released in two parts. Sources close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar Part 1’s length is said to be around 3 hours and 32 minutes. The final run time has been kept under wraps. But it’s expected to be close to 3 ½ hours long. The process of acquiring the censor certificate has begun. Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passes the film in a few days from now, the exact run time will be known.” This will make it the longest film of Ranveer Singh's career.



