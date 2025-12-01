Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Malti Chahar Out Of Top 5 Finalists? This Move By Makers Births Speculations

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to air its last episode on December 7. Ahead of the finale, two contestants were evicted in the final weekend. Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated on the weekend, followed by Shehbaz Badesha in a mid-week eviction. Following this, the makers released a promo of the Bigg Boss 19 finale today.

Social media users noticed that the first promo uploaded by the Bigg Boss 19 makers did not feature any snippets of Malti. The short promo clip featured videos of Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More while Malti remained missing. The unexpected absence of the social media personality made fans speculate about her absence from the top 5 as well. Some social media users and fans of Malti even claimed that the show is rigged and the top 5 contestants are already decided.



Also Read: Watch: Smriti Skips KBC 17 Shoot With Team India Amid Cancelled Wedding

However, the makers soon deleted the said promo from their official accounts. This was followed up with another promo of the grand finale, announcing the date and time of the last episode. The new grand finale promo also features Malti Chahar. Fans of Malti noticed the error and notified the same in the comment section.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted, Show Gets Its Top 8 Contestants

A screengrab of the comment section on Bigg Boss 19 grand finale promo | Image: X

Bigg Boss 19 finale and top 6 contestants revealed

After the latest eliminations of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, the remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar and Pranit More. Apart from Gaurav Khanna, all contestants are nominated for eviction. Anupamaa fame is the only contestant with the ‘ticket to the finale’.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Big Win For Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal Before Grand Finale?

Advertisement