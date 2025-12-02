Car Had Caught Fire, And I Was Inside It: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Recalls Horrific Road Accident

Pawandeep Rajan, who lifted the trophy of Indian Idol 12, survived a major car accident near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on May 5. The singer sustained multiple serious injuries following the accident and was bedridden for months for full recovery. Pawandeep is now back in the public eye and spoke about the accident for the first time. Appearing on Salim-Sulaiman’s podcast, Pawandeep recalled the ordeals he went through during the turbulent time.

Pawandeep Rajan recalls his horrific car accident

Looking back at the accident, Pawandeep Rajan confirmed that he was returning from a show when the crash took place. He shared that the driver dozed off and he kept asking for help as he could not move his hand to open the car door. He remembered it being late at night when the unfateful incident took place.

He said, “Initially, no one was helping us, then the police came. The car had caught fire, and I was inside it at the time. One of them pulled me out. I don’t know how long I was inside, but when I woke up, I was out of the car. Then I was taken to the hospital. Both my legs and a hand were broken. I called up home and asked my family to come. I just thought about getting it treated as soon as possible. It has all gotten better now."



Explaining his road to recovery, Pawandeep added, “For a month, I couldn’t move even from left to right; now I can walk a little, so I feel happy. That time taught me the importance of being able to walk. When an incident happens, you should get over it as soon as possible. Be happy and just take it as a part of life. I had to go through it; it happened. I have started walking a little now, and maybe it will get better after a month. After the accident happened, I was bedridden. Then after I came to Mumbai by a flight, with my leg in that state. I was bedridden here for a month, and then I started walking slowly. I have also slowly started playing the guitar again. My hand has recovered a little; however, it’s yet to heal.”



