Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 Vs Yash's Toxic Vs Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal On Eid 2026: One Movie Bows Out Of Clash

Amid much anticipation and a blockbuster reception of the film, the makers of Dhurandhar announced that the sequel to Ranveer Singh's film will hit screens on March 19, 2026. This is the same date Ajay Devgn scheduled the release of his movie, Dhamaal 4. In fact, the makers have confirmed that Yash's Toxic will also release nationwide on the same day.

Ajay Devgn bows out of Eid 2026 clash

Given the dates being blocked by two different movies already, Ajay Devgn has moved the release of his film Dhamaal 4. Sources close to the production of the movie have informed Bollywood Hungama, "After several rounds of discussions, and following the historic success of Dhurandhar, Ajay Devgn is not willing to take the risk of clashing with the sequel of this Aditya Dhar film. He and his team are now looking to release the film in the month of May 2026."



Ajay Devgn has happily moved the date of his movie, Dhamaal 4, for Dhurandhar 2. The insider added, "Ajay has always been a kind who stands for the industry, and he is well aware of the fact that Dhurandhar 2 could redefine the film business for Bollywood. He is in sync with the business of the first part and doesn't want to bring a comic caper against a film that speaks to the masses of India about the political conflicts. He feels Dhurandhar is an important franchise that deserves a clear run."

The Ajay Devgn starrer is now most likely to arrive in cinemas in May 2026. An official confirmation for the same is awaited.

Yash's Toxic to clash with Dhurandhar 2

Marking the official countdown to 'Rocking Star' Yash's upcoming film, the makers have finally unveiled a brand-new poster for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. With exactly 100 days remaining for its grand release on March 19, 2026, Toxic will hit theatres during a significant festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, which offers a strong four-day holiday box-office window.

