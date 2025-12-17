Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant? Naga Chaitanya's Father's Comment Sparks Speculations

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024. The couple sparked pregnancy rumours shortly after their wedding. Most recently, the actor's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna made a comment that has sparked speculation about the couple expecting their first child.

What did Nagarjuna say about Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's pregnancy?

In a recent interview with Suman TV, Nagarjuna was asked if he is getting a promotion from ‘father’ to ‘grandfather’. The actor initially laughed it off and walked off. However, when asked again, the actor simply said, “I’ll let you know when the time is right."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with Nagarjuna at their wedding | Image: Instagram

Nagarjuna's comment has triggered rumours on social media. While the actor neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, his cryptic response made social media users believe that the rumours are true. Netizens have been pouring congratulatory messages for the couple.



Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrate one year of marital bliss

Sobhita and Naga celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 4. On the ocassion, taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared an unseen video, featuring glimpses from their traditional Telugu wedding that took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last year. The video includes several heartwarming moments, capturing the couple participating in wedding rituals, with their friends and family also joining in the celebrations.



