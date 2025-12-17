Updated 17 December 2025 at 18:47 IST
Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant? Naga Chaitanya's Father's Comment Sparks Speculations
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 4. The actor's father, Nagarjuna, has now said something that has led netizens to believe that the couple is expecting their first child.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in December 2024. The couple sparked pregnancy rumours shortly after their wedding. Most recently, the actor's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna made a comment that has sparked speculation about the couple expecting their first child.
What did Nagarjuna say about Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's pregnancy?
In a recent interview with Suman TV, Nagarjuna was asked if he is getting a promotion from ‘father’ to ‘grandfather’. The actor initially laughed it off and walked off. However, when asked again, the actor simply said, “I’ll let you know when the time is right."
Nagarjuna's comment has triggered rumours on social media. While the actor neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, his cryptic response made social media users believe that the rumours are true. Netizens have been pouring congratulatory messages for the couple.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrate one year of marital bliss
Sobhita and Naga celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 4. On the ocassion, taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared an unseen video, featuring glimpses from their traditional Telugu wedding that took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last year. The video includes several heartwarming moments, capturing the couple participating in wedding rituals, with their friends and family also joining in the celebrations.
In her caption, Sobhita, while celebrating one year as "Mrs", wrote, "The wind always blows homeward. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire."Chay responded with, "Blessed to be a part of your journey, my love. Happy anniversary." On December 4, 2024, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family.
17 December 2025