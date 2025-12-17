James Cameron Wishes To Direct The Second Unit For SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: I Can Get Some Shots For You

SS Rajamouli and James Cameron recently caught up ahead of the release of the latter's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The two ace filmmakers' conversation has become the top trend on social media today. What caught the attention of Indian fans was Cameron expressing a desire to visit the set of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie, Varanasi. He even offered to collaborate with the Indian cinema maestro and direct a few scenes himself.

SS Rajmouli and James Cameron's conversation goes viral on social media

In the beginning of their conversation, James Cameron expressed gratitude to SS Rajamouli for taking the time out and promoting Avatar Fire and Ash. He said, “I know you must be very busy with Varanasi now. If I can reciprocate when your new film is coming to market, please keep me in mind. I love to have a dialogue with other filmmakers. I think we need more of that." The Hollywood filmmaker added, “I’d love to come to your set. May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic? I can’t think of anything I’d rather do. I think you’re shooting for a while, right?”



Also Read: Dhurandhar Makes Way To Bollywood's Top 5 Biggest Second Week Grossers

To this, Rajamouli responded, "Yes, sir. It has been almost a year now, and another seven to eight months to go. We are in the middle of the shoot." The Hollywood director then said, “I’d love to come to your set. May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic? I can’t think of anything I’d rather do. I think you’re shooting for a while, right? So, plenty of time. Tell me when you’re doing something fun, I don’t know, something with tigers.”



Also Read: Is Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnant? Nagarjuna's Comment Sparks Speculations

The duo then broke into laughter. For the unversed, the tiger reference is from SS Rajamouli's 2022 film RRR, which featured a few scenes with tigers. Cameron concluded the conversation by saying, “I’m gonna hold you to it. I’m gonna come to your set. You can give me a camera. I like to operate. I can get some shots for you, some second unit, maybe." Videos of the conversatiion betwen the two filmmakers has now gone viral on social media.