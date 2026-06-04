Dhurandhar The Revenge Budget And Box Office Collection: As Ranveer Singh Starrer Hits OTT In India, Its Impressive 11-Week Run Detailed

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazhari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, is the highest grossing Bollywood film at the domestic box office. A follow up to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, released in December last year, The Revenge opened with paid previews ahead of Eid and quickly, its collections peaked at the ticket window. Audiences turned up in huge numbers to witness the ending of the epic spy saga despite its A rating due to blood, gore and abusive language and its close to 4-hour-long runtime. The Aditya Dhar directorial turly defied all odds to enter the record books.

Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to premiere in India on 2 OTT platforms simultaneously. Moreover, fans will get to wintness the Raw And Undekha version, which has already been made available to international audiences via Netflix. The new cut is expected to stream the censored scenes that didn't make it to the cinema halls in India. As anticipation peaks before Dhurandhar 2's OTT debut in India, here's detailing is box office run.

The two Dhurandhar movies are said to be made on a budget of ₹250 crore. Despite the big budget, the franchise emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The duology has grossed over ₹3,200 crore globally and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian franchises of all time, beating Baahubali (₹2400 crore), Pushpa (₹1900 crore) and KGF (₹1400 crore).

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar 2 is still running a few shows in Indian screens. It has been playing in theatres for over 75 days now, which in itself is a feat. Its OTT debut in India was delayed by two weeks, presumably due to IPL. At the box office in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected nearly ₹1150 crore nett and ₹1,375.05 crore gross. Adding its overseas biz of ₹438 crore gross, its total worldwide collection stands at ₹1,813.05 crore.

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Its week-wise India collection is detailed: