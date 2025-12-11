Updated 11 December 2025 at 11:37 IST
Raanjhanaa References In Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein That You Might Have Missed!
Tere Ishk Mein was released 12 years after Tere Ishk Mein and brings back the actor-director duo Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai. Fans have spotted references to the first movie in the latest one starring Kriti Sanon in a particular scene that was hard to miss.
Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein bring together the actor-director duo Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai. Released 12 years after the actor's debut Bollywood movie, Tere Ishk Mein also stars Kriti Sanon. Just like the first film, parts of the latest release, which hit the big screens on November 28, were shot in Delhi and Varanasi.
Raanjhanaa reference in Tere Ishk Mein revealed
The references to Raanjhanaa in Tere Ishk Mein began as soon as the movie started the Varanasi scenes. At a pivotal time in the scene, Dhanush's character travels from Delhi to Varanasi to perform the last rites of his father. As soon as he arrives in the narrow streets of Kashi, he sees a bunch of small children running around. This is a reference to the iconic Raanjhanaa scene where his character, Kundan, looks back at his younger self in a dream sequence.
Another shot shows the holy cow in the midst of the bustling Varanasi streets. This is also a callback to several scenes in Raanjhanaa where Bindya's character was seen praying to the cow. Hereafter comes the main sequence, which spells out the connection between the two films.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears just as Dhanush as Shankar sits down at the Manikarnika Ghat to perform the final rites of his father. In his first dialogue, Ayyub, who played the role of protagonist's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, says, “Duniya mein sab dil toote aashiq ka chehra ek jaisa hi lagne lagta hai kya (Do all people who have suffered a heartbreak begin to appear the same)." This line implies that he sees the connection between Shankar and his later friend Kundan.
Understanding Shankar's plight even without him saying a word, Ayyub's character narrates to him the story of how Kundan died in search of a love that was never his to begin with. He also goes on to advise Shankar that no matter what he does, he can never find ‘Mukti’, referencing Kriti Sanon's character as well as the literal meaning of the word. He ends his monologue by assuring Dhanush's character that if he ever dies for his love, Banaras will perform his cremation just as it does for all unrequited lovers. However, unlike Kundan in Raanjhanaa, Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein actually listened and actred on Murari's advise, even though he ended up having the same fate as the protagonist of the first film.
