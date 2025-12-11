Raanjhanaa References In Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein That You Might Have Missed!

Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein bring together the actor-director duo Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai. Released 12 years after the actor's debut Bollywood movie, Tere Ishk Mein also stars Kriti Sanon. Just like the first film, parts of the latest release, which hit the big screens on November 28, were shot in Delhi and Varanasi.

Dhanush marked his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa | Image: X

Raanjhanaa reference in Tere Ishk Mein revealed

The references to Raanjhanaa in Tere Ishk Mein began as soon as the movie started the Varanasi scenes. At a pivotal time in the scene, Dhanush's character travels from Delhi to Varanasi to perform the last rites of his father. As soon as he arrives in the narrow streets of Kashi, he sees a bunch of small children running around. This is a reference to the iconic Raanjhanaa scene where his character, Kundan, looks back at his younger self in a dream sequence.

Another shot shows the holy cow in the midst of the bustling Varanasi streets. This is also a callback to several scenes in Raanjhanaa where Bindya's character was seen praying to the cow. Hereafter comes the main sequence, which spells out the connection between the two films.



Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears just as Dhanush as Shankar sits down at the Manikarnika Ghat to perform the final rites of his father. In his first dialogue, Ayyub, who played the role of protagonist's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, says, “Duniya mein sab dil toote aashiq ka chehra ek jaisa hi lagne lagta hai kya (Do all people who have suffered a heartbreak begin to appear the same)." This line implies that he sees the connection between Shankar and his later friend Kundan.



Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears in Tere Ishk Mein | Iamge: X