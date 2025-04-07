Did John Abraham Carry His Pasta? Priya Runchal's New Post Attracts Arjun Kapoor's Attention; Their Banter Is Unmissable

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:42 IST
John Abraham is one of the fittest stars in the Hindi film industry at present and is an inspiration to millions of people because of his admirable physique. The Diplomat actor was spotted having outing with his wife Priya Runchal and friends. However, Arjun Kapoor’s comment on the post has left netizens in splits.
Priya Runchal took to his Instagram handle and shared post in which the couple were seen having gala time during their outing. Along the post, the caption read, “La love in Bbay”. In the post, Arjun Kapoor took to comment section and wrote, “Did john Carry his pasta ?”. To this Priya replied, “Haha it’s under that big napkin :)”. Netizens cracked up and wrote, “@arjunkapoor John is feeling hungry.” Another user wrote, “@priyarunchal There are only three mobiles on the table, one is missing”.
Also Read: Sunny Deol Meets Boxer Mary Kom Ahead Of Jaat Release, Show Off Their 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' In Candid Photos
For the unversed, John Abraham and Priya Runchal tied the knot on January 3, 2014. She is an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the US. Reports state that the couple celebrated their marriage in the city of Los Angeles.
Also Read: Couple Goals! Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra His Anchor Amid Creative Chaos: ‘I’m Lucky to Have Her’
John will next be seen in action-thriller Tehran. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film will also featured Manushi Chhillar, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvian and Ido Samuel among others. The film is inspired by true events, yet details about its plot are still under wraps. Tehran will mark John Abraham and Dinesh Vijan's first collaboration. The movie is a Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films. It is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.
John Abraham’s recent release The Diplomat has been lauded by audience for the plotline and the performance by cast. So far, the film has minted ₹36. 05 crore in India. The Diplomat revolves around an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan , where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will.
Helmed by Shivam Nair, the film also featured Sadia, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Jagjeet Sandhu, Vidhartri Bandi and Ram Gopal Bajaj among others. Abraham played the role of real-life Indian diplomat JP Singh and his performance has been praised by many.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 7th 2025, 13:42 IST