Did John Abraham Carry His Pasta? Priya Runchal's New Post Attracts Arjun Kapoor's Attention; Their Banter Is Unmissable

John Abraham is one of the fittest stars in the Hindi film industry at present and is an inspiration to millions of people because of his admirable physique. The Diplomat actor was spotted having outing with his wife Priya Runchal and friends. However, Arjun Kapoor’s comment on the post has left netizens in splits.

Arjun Kapoor fun moment with John Abraham and his wife Priya

Priya Runchal took to his Instagram handle and shared post in which the couple were seen having gala time during their outing. Along the post, the caption read, “La love in Bbay”. In the post, Arjun Kapoor took to comment section and wrote, “Did john Carry his pasta ?”. To this Priya replied, “Haha it’s under that big napkin :)”. Netizens cracked up and wrote, “@arjunkapoor John is feeling hungry.” Another user wrote, “@priyarunchal There are only three mobiles on the table, one is missing”.

For the unversed, John Abraham and Priya Runchal tied the knot on January 3, 2014. She is an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the US. Reports state that the couple celebrated their marriage in the city of Los Angeles.

File photo of John Abraham and Priya Runchal | Source: Instagram

John Abraham's upcoming projects

John will next be seen in action-thriller Tehran. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film will also featured Manushi Chhillar, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvian and Ido Samuel among others. The film is inspired by true events, yet details about its plot are still under wraps. Tehran will mark John Abraham and Dinesh Vijan's first collaboration. The movie is a Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films. It is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

File photo of John and Manushi | Source: Instagram

John Abraham’s recent release The Diplomat has been lauded by audience for the plotline and the performance by cast. So far, the film has minted ₹36. 05 crore in India. The Diplomat revolves around an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan , where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will.