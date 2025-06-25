Sardaarji 3: Makers Confirm No Promotion Of Diljit Dosanjh's Film In India After Controversy Erupts Over Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir's Casting

Diljit Dosanjh faced the Internet's ire as soon as he uploaded the trailer of his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3. Scheduled to release on June 27, the film features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and faced boycott calls on social media for the same. The production house of the movie has now shared an official statement confirming that Sardaar Ji 3 will not release in India, and no promotional activity of the film will take place in the country.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 makers clarify film was shot before the Pahalgam attack

The backlash towards Sardaar Ji 3 stemmed primarily from the lead actor, Diljit Dosanjh, being seen romancing Hania Aamir in the film and his overt promotion of the same on social media. This comes after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Following the attack, film bodies enforced a strict ban on Pakistani artists in the film industry and even blocked select channels and music videos from the country.

On June 24, after a massive row erupted on social media against the film, the production house, White Hill Studios, took to their Instagram account to share, “This is to bring to everyone’s kind notice that the film named, Sardaarji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."



Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Collection Day 5: Fares Better Than Raid 2, Sky Force

In the official statement, the makers further confirmed that the film will not only not be released in India, but also that no promotional work for it will take place. The statement further read, “We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune."



Also Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Early Reviews: Any Match For OG Trilogy?