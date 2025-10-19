Updated 19 October 2025 at 12:46 IST
Diwali 2025: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Shine In Their Ethnic Best On Dhanteras Celebration
Diwali 2025: Kareena Kapoor, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Dhanteras with family. Photos of the actress are now viral on social media.
Kareena Kapoor is known to share the most iconic and real photos every Diwali. Be it her ‘imperfect’ family photo or celebrations away from home, the actress, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh always share glimpses of their festival of lights. This year, the family kick-started the Diwali celebrations from Dhanteras. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the shining and sparkling celebrations.
In the photos, Kareena could be seen exuding glam in a powder blue coloured salwar suit set. Her fit featured golden embellishments, and she teamed it with a sheer dupatta with golden embroidery. She kept her look simple yet classy by tying her hair in a bun and accessorising with heavy earrings.
Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan brought royalty in a deep red coloured kurta teamed with a white dhoti. His sister and actress Soha Ali Khan, looked chic in a bright red sharara set. She paired her sleeveless kurti with a statement accessories and a matching dupatta.
Karisma Kapoor was also a part of the bash. She kept her look simple in a black and white monochrome suit, with a golden patch. A good friend of the actress, Amrita Kapoor, was also a part of the party. Soha decorated her residence to make it lok Diwali ready with shining lights, rangoli and floral arrangements.
Kareena and Karisma Kapoor attended a Diwali bash with the Kapoors as well. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a snap with the Kapoor ladies from the Dhanteras celebration. While it remains unknown who played host of the bash, the ladies were dressed to the nines in their ethnic best for the bash. The photo also featured Alia Bhatt, who stunned in a golden saree. The Jigra actress looked festive ready in a saree teamed with a matching golden jacket and statement accessory. Alia posed with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who wore a blue suit at the party.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 12:46 IST