Diwali 2025: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Shine In Their Ethnic Best On Dhanteras Celebration

Kareena Kapoor is known to share the most iconic and real photos every Diwali. Be it her ‘imperfect’ family photo or celebrations away from home, the actress, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh always share glimpses of their festival of lights. This year, the family kick-started the Diwali celebrations from Dhanteras. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the shining and sparkling celebrations.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen exuding glam in a powder blue coloured salwar suit set. Her fit featured golden embellishments, and she teamed it with a sheer dupatta with golden embroidery. She kept her look simple yet classy by tying her hair in a bun and accessorising with heavy earrings.

Soha Ali Khan twins with her brother Saif Ali Khan on Dhanteras | Image: Instagram

Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan brought royalty in a deep red coloured kurta teamed with a white dhoti. His sister and actress Soha Ali Khan, looked chic in a bright red sharara set. She paired her sleeveless kurti with a statement accessories and a matching dupatta.



Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora pose together | Image: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor was also a part of the bash. She kept her look simple in a black and white monochrome suit, with a golden patch. A good friend of the actress, Amrita Kapoor, was also a part of the party. Soha decorated her residence to make it lok Diwali ready with shining lights, rangoli and floral arrangements.



A screengrab of Neetu Kapoor's story | Image: Instagram

