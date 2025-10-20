Updated 20 October 2025 at 11:26 IST
Viral Photo: Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into Daughter Malti Marie's Diwali Party
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the Diwali celebration of her daugther Malti Marie. The photo is now viral on social media.
Priyanka Chopra has been celebrating the festive week before Diwali lavishly. The actress has been shuttling between countries to attend a number of Diwali parties. She kick-started the festivities in New York by attending the annual Diwali gala. Earlier in the month, Priyanka was in Delhi for the celebration of her friend's birthday. This was followed by the actress attending a special Diwali event in London, hosted by Rahul Mishra. She is now back to her home in Beverly Hills from where she gave a sneak peek into her daughter Malti Marie's Diwali celebration.
On October 20, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her daughter on her stories. In the photo, the toddler could be seen playing with her friends against the backdrop of flowers and festive lights. Dressed in a yellow lehenga, Malti was seen holding one of her soft toys in her hand while helping her friends with the other. The youngster's festive fit also featured a temporary, glitter tattoo. Her friends could also be seen dressed up in Indian ethnic outfits. Priyanka Chopra was spotted overseeing the children in the background.
One of the guest at the party took to their Instagram account to share an inside photo. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra could be seen dressed in an all-white salwar suit set. The actress teamed the look with a blue bindi and also adorned festive jhumkas to complete her outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and looked classy in the photo. Sharing the photo, the guest wrote, “Malti’s Diwali party was truly lit." The photo is now doing the rounds on social media.
