Viral Photo: Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into Daughter Malti Marie's Diwali Party

Priyanka Chopra has been celebrating the festive week before Diwali lavishly. The actress has been shuttling between countries to attend a number of Diwali parties. She kick-started the festivities in New York by attending the annual Diwali gala. Earlier in the month, Priyanka was in Delhi for the celebration of her friend's birthday. This was followed by the actress attending a special Diwali event in London, hosted by Rahul Mishra. She is now back to her home in Beverly Hills from where she gave a sneak peek into her daughter Malti Marie's Diwali celebration.

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram

On October 20, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her daughter on her stories. In the photo, the toddler could be seen playing with her friends against the backdrop of flowers and festive lights. Dressed in a yellow lehenga, Malti was seen holding one of her soft toys in her hand while helping her friends with the other. The youngster's festive fit also featured a temporary, glitter tattoo. Her friends could also be seen dressed up in Indian ethnic outfits. Priyanka Chopra was spotted overseeing the children in the background.



Also Read: Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Diwali As New Parents

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Gave The Internet the Most Relatable Diwali Moment