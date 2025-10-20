Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Diwali As New Parents

Diwali 2025: Several Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will celebrate their first Diwali as parents. The actors embraced parenthood for the first time earlier this year. The festival of lights has surely become even more special for the actors.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

One of Bollywood's most followed couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on July 15, 2025. The duo, who tied the knot in February 2023, shared their happiness on social media, calling their daughter “the light of our lives.” Ahead of Diwali, the couple was spotted jetting off from Mumbai with their newborn. They are most likely to celebrate the festival of lights in New Delhi, where Sidharth's parents reside.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became proud parents to a baby girl on March 24, 2025. The couple, who married in January 2023, received an outpouring of wishes from fans and colleagues across the film and cricket fraternity. They announced the name of their daughter, Evaarah. While the batsmen are preoccupied with the ongoing India-Australia test match series, the festival is surely more special for him this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The latest parents in Bollywood are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The actor-politician couple welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on October 19, 2025, just a day before Diwali. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Udaipur ceremony in 2023, are expected to have an intimate Diwali celebration at home, marking their first festive season as parents.



Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan also joined the list of Bollywood’s newest parents this year. The couple welcomed a baby girl in early October 2025. While Arbaaz is already a father to son Arhaan from his previous marriage, this marks his first Diwali with his newborn daughter and Sshura as a family.



