Not Don 3, Ranveer Singh Is Gearing Up For His Entry In Maddock's Horror Universe? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Ranveer Singh fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement of his next film. The actor is gearing up for the release of Don 3, but the movie is in limbo as reports suggest that the leading lady in the project will be replaced. Amid this, the actor was spotted outside the Maddock office.
On June 17, the paparazzi captured Ranveer Singh exiting the office of Dinesh Vijan, who is the producer of the Maddock Films banner. While the actor seemingly wanted to keep his visit inconspicuous, the paparazzi camera caught his hasty exit. The actor even donned a big hat and sunglasses to hide from the shutterbugs.
The video of Ranveer Singh making his way out of the Maddock office landed on social media in no time. Netizens on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips', burst into speculations about his casting in a new film by the banner. Some social media users even argued that the actor should ditch Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and focus on the Maddock project. Some even stressed that Maddock Films is the most successful banner in the industry currently, and Ranveer should sign a film with them. For the unversed, Maddock Horror Universe comprises popular hits like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya and Thama.
Don 3 is one of the most anticiapted movies of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh was announced as the male lead of the film in 2023, and Kiara Advani was brought as the female lead. The reboot of the iconic film franchise was announced by director Farhan Akhtar in August 2023, but since then, no official updates have been shared by the makers. It is also speculated that Vikrant Massey will play the role of antagonist in the film.
As per recent reports, Kiara Advani's pregnancy has led her to quit Don 3. Kriti Sanon is said to have replaced her. To fuel the rumours, her visits to Excel Entertainment have been more frequent in the past few months. The makers of Don 3 are yet to announce any cast changes in the film. The movie is yet to go on the floors.
