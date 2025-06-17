Not Don 3, Ranveer Singh Is Gearing Up For His Entry In Maddock's Horror Universe? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Ranveer Singh fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement of his next film. The actor is gearing up for the release of Don 3, but the movie is in limbo as reports suggest that the leading lady in the project will be replaced. Amid this, the actor was spotted outside the Maddock office.

What's Ranveer Singh doing at Maddock?

On June 17, the paparazzi captured Ranveer Singh exiting the office of Dinesh Vijan, who is the producer of the Maddock Films banner. While the actor seemingly wanted to keep his visit inconspicuous, the paparazzi camera caught his hasty exit. The actor even donned a big hat and sunglasses to hide from the shutterbugs.



Also Read: Ankita Lokhande's Reaction To Husband Holding Meera's Hand Goes Viral

The video of Ranveer Singh making his way out of the Maddock office landed on social media in no time. Netizens on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips', burst into speculations about his casting in a new film by the banner. Some social media users even argued that the actor should ditch Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and focus on the Maddock project. Some even stressed that Maddock Films is the most successful banner in the industry currently, and Ranveer should sign a film with them. For the unversed, Maddock Horror Universe comprises popular hits like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya and Thama.



Also Read: Kesari 2 On OTT: Yahya Bootwala Finally Gets Credit In Akshay's Film

The curious case of Don 3

Don 3 is one of the most anticiapted movies of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh was announced as the male lead of the film in 2023, and Kiara Advani was brought as the female lead. The reboot of the iconic film franchise was announced by director Farhan Akhtar in August 2023, but since then, no official updates have been shared by the makers. It is also speculated that Vikrant Massey will play the role of antagonist in the film.



Also Read: Ground Zero On OTT: When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?