Kubbra Sait Backs Babil Khan After His Anti-Bollywood Rant, Harshvardhan Advises Him To 'Stay Away From Alcohol, Parties'

Babil Khan left his fans, friends and well-wishers worried after his erratic behaviour on social media. The actor took to his Instagram account in the wee hours of May 4 to share an emotional video talking about the challenges and pressures of working in the film industry, and especially called Bollywood ‘fake’ in his rant. Following the video, he has deleted the video, and his family has made a statement clarifying that he is going through ‘difficult days’. Amid this, actors Harshvardhan Rane and Kubbra Sait, both of whom have no solid backing in Bollywood, have voiced their support for Babil Khan.



Kubbra Sait pens a note for Babil Khan

On May 4, the Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram account to reshare the clarification note by Babil Khan's statement and penned a lengthy note for him. She expressed her admiration for the young actor in the caption and stressed how the pressure of being in showbiz is real. A part of the caption read, "It’s not easy to be thrown into the deep waters with no raft. Before he could even process his grief, he was already navigating stardom, the public gaze, and all its pressures. And my dear friends—those pressures are real."



She concluded the note by urging social media users to be kind to each other and to public figures. She mentioned, "We’re all just completing our own puzzles. And sometimes, we feel a lot—more than what’s written in our scripts, or expected by directors, fans, peers, or the industry. We feel lost. No one teaches you how to navigate these big waters." Her post has resonated well with the fans of Babil Khan.



Harshvardhan Rane shares his golden words for Babil Khan

Taking to his Instagram stories, Harshvardhan Rane, too, shared kind words for Babil Khan. The Sanam Teri Kasam fame wrote, “Dear Babil Khan, you’re blessed with God level genetics in acting, we need you to carry on the legacy! Please just give your best to the craft, and after that, stay away from events and after parties.' so as to avoid interaction with irritants”.



A screengrab of Harshvardhan Rane's post | image: Instagram