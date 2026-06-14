DYK Ravi Kishan Made Dhurandhar 13 Years Before Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, has scripted history at the box office and has commenced a new chapter for Indian cinema. Even months after release, the spy thriller has dominated social media discourse around it. The movie most recently became a point of discussion at the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ravi Kishan: The OG Dhurandhar?

Speaking at the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, Bhojpuri actor turned politician Ravi Kishan spoke about his 2013 film, Dhurandhar, which has found a new lease of life courtesy Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar. He spoke about how the clips from his movie resurfaced online following the release of the Bollywood film. He also admitted that his movie was also based on a similar theme to Aditya Dhar's directorial, but was made on a much more modest budget.



Ravi Kishan, who will be seen next in Dhamaal 4, expressed gratitude to his fans for making his old movie clips go viral again. He also joked that the producers of his film, who held the rights to the ‘Dhurandhar’ title, must have become millionaires following the Ranveer Singh starrer.



Also Read: Dhamaal 4 Cast Fees: Ajay, Arshad, Esha & Others' Remuneration Revealed

About Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar

Released in 2013, Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar was a massive commercial success in Bhojpuri. In the film, the actor-politician plays a vigilante who takes on the system to fight against rampant corruption. Titled Dhurandhar: The Shooter, the movie was directed by Deepak Tiwari.



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Ravi Kishan's of his Bhojpuri film, Dhurandhar, comes shortly after Dhurandhar: The Revenge made its OTT debut. The spy-thriller featuring Ranveer Singh is a part of the duology based in the Pakistani town, Lyaari. The franchise has become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever with more than Rs 3000 crore in collections.