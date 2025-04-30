DYK Wamiqa Gabbi, Masively Trolled For Chor Bazaari Remake, Featured In Love Aaj Kal With Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone?

Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for the release of her film Bhool Chuk Maaf. Also featuring Rajkummar Rao, the film will hit the big screens on May 9. Before this, the actress made waves for her performance in Varun Dhawan's headliner Baby John (2024). However, some might also recognise her from the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

In Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao feature in the remake of the song Chor Bazaari, which was originally filmed on Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. While the new version of the track was massively trolled for the lack of chemistry between the lead pair, the song comes as a full circle moment for Gabbi, who made a special appearance in Love Aaj Kal.



In the 2009 movie directed by Imtiaz Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi appeared in a blink-and-miss role in the song Thoda Thoda Paar, which featured Giselli Monteiro as Harleen Kaur. The actress, who was about 17 years old at the time, appears in the song at exactly 1 minute 11 seconds.



Love Aaj Kal is not the only popular film; Wamiqa Gabbi made a special appearance. The actress made her on-screen debut with the 2007 film Jab We Met. She was just 13 years old when she essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor's cousin in the movie.