King Director Siddharth Anand Confirms Deepika Padukone's 'Full Fledged' Role In Abhishek Bachchan Starrer

Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone have previously collaborated in Fighter and Pathaan. The director is gearing up for the release of his next film, King. While no information about the movie has been announced yet, rumours about the film's casting, timeline of production and tentative release date, spark buzz on social media time and again. This time, reports suggested that the Piku actress would be the leading lady in the movie, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma. While he did not divulge details, the filmmaker has indirectly confirmed the rumours.

Deepika Padukone confirmed in King?

On April 29, social media users went abuzz when Pinkvilla reported that Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in King. However, the director Siddharth Anand, without saying much, sent netizens into a tizzy by writing, “True. And False” on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The publication then changed the reports from claiming the actress would appear in a cameo appearance to her having a ‘full-fledged’ role.



A screengrab of Siddharth Anand's post | Image: X

Following this edit, the director took to his X account again and wrote, “Ab true.” This has now been circulating as a confirmation of the actress's involvement in the highly anticipated project. If reports are to be believed, work on King has already commenced, and the film is reported to release in 2026. The film was previously slated to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, but following his exit, the War fame stepped in.

Will King be Deepika Padukone's first project after pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024. The couple welcomed their daughter Dua. Following her pregnancy, the actress has taken a break from acting. However, she did shoot a few scenes of the film Kalki 2898 AD after her pregnancy.