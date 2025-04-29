Raid 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Takes Nearly 54% Pay Cut In Crime Thriller Directed By Raj Kumar Gupta

Updated April 29th 2025, 21:55 IST
Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Raid 2, which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 film and will hit the big screens on May 1. Before this, the actor headlined Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The ensemble actioner released on Diwali 2024 and also featured Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. As per reports, Ajay Devgn's remuneration for Singham Again was more than Raid 2.
Singham Again was mounted on a budget of ₹350 crore, as per reports, making it the most expensive film in the franchise. In the movie, Ajay Devgn, who plays the eponymous role of Bajirao Singham, took home a hefty ₹35 crore, as per media reports. On the other hand, in Raid 2, made only on ₹48 crore, the actor's fees has been far less.
Also Read: Raid 2: From ₹48 Crore Budget To New Cast Members, All You Need To Know About The Ajay Devgn Starrer
As per reports, Ajay Devgn has been paid ₹20 crore for Raid 2, which is almost half of the film's budget. Riteish Deshmukh, portraying Dada Manohar Bhai, charged ₹4 crore for his role, while Vaani Kapoor, who has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in the film, took home ₹1 crore.
Also Read: Raid 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Earns ₹2.32 Crore
Raid 2 will hit the big screens on May 1, which coincides with the Labour Day holiday. The movie will release in a clash with Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhootnii, Nani's HIT 3: The Third Case and Suriya starrer Retro. Despite the clashes, the Ajay Devgn starrer has raked in a decent collection at the box office.
Also Read: Raid 2's CBFC Certification Changed, Courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia's Song?
Raid 2 has minted ₹2.34 crore for the first day in advance booking collections, as per Sacnilk. With the spot bookings and another two days before release, the Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh movie is expected to register a solid opening at the domestic box office.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 29th 2025, 21:55 IST