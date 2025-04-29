Raid 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Takes Nearly 54% Pay Cut In Crime Thriller Directed By Raj Kumar Gupta

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Raid 2, which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 film and will hit the big screens on May 1. Before this, the actor headlined Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The ensemble actioner released on Diwali 2024 and also featured Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. As per reports, Ajay Devgn's remuneration for Singham Again was more than Raid 2.

Difference in Ajay Devgn's fee for Raid 2 and Singham Again

Singham Again was mounted on a budget of ₹350 crore, as per reports, making it the most expensive film in the franchise. In the movie, Ajay Devgn, who plays the eponymous role of Bajirao Singham, took home a hefty ₹35 crore, as per media reports. On the other hand, in Raid 2, made only on ₹48 crore, the actor's fees has been far less.



As per reports, Ajay Devgn has been paid ₹20 crore for Raid 2, which is almost half of the film's budget. Riteish Deshmukh, portraying Dada Manohar Bhai, charged ₹4 crore for his role, while Vaani Kapoor, who has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in the film, took home ₹1 crore.

Raid 2 advance booking paints a pretty picture

Raid 2 will hit the big screens on May 1, which coincides with the Labour Day holiday. The movie will release in a clash with Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhootnii, Nani's HIT 3: The Third Case and Suriya starrer Retro. Despite the clashes, the Ajay Devgn starrer has raked in a decent collection at the box office.



