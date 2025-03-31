Inside Saif Ali Khan's Eid Celebrations With Kareena Kapoor, Sisters Soha And Saba, Kunal Kemmu | Photos

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the major holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community. The occasion marks the conclusion of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba celebrated with Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha. She even shared a video wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.

Saif Ali Khan's Eid celebrations with family

Saba Pataudi took to Intsgaram and shared a heartwarming post in which she was seen with her loved ones including Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan. Along the post, the caption read, “Family Matters most.…Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

Earlier, a video was shared by Instagram user Viral Bhayani, Saif Ali Khan was all smiles for the camera and wished paps with a salaam on the occasion of Eid, while he was coming out after completing his shoot.

Fans flooded the comment section and wished the Nawab. One user wrote, “Eid Mubarak nawab sahib or aap sable ko Eid ki Mubarak”. Another user wrote, “Looking elegant with his looks and his expressions, Eid Mubarak”. “Real Nawab, Eid Mubarak”, wrote the third user.

What’s next for Saif Ali Khan?

There are reports that Saif Ali Khan will be featuring alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Spirit. With Prabhas in the lead role, this is one the most most highly anticipated films. The sources have reported that Kareena and Saif will feature in an antagonist role in the Telugu film.

File photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan | Source: IMDb

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief. The actor is collaborating with Siddharth Anand who is serves as a producer. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Ujjwal Gauraha among others.