Inside Saif Ali Khan's Eid Celebrations With Kareena Kapoor, Sisters Soha And Saba, Kunal Kemmu | Photos

Updated March 31st 2025, 15:51 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the major holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community. The occasion marks the conclusion of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba celebrated with Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha. She even shared a video wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.
Saba Pataudi took to Intsgaram and shared a heartwarming post in which she was seen with her loved ones including Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan. Along the post, the caption read, “Family Matters most.…Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”
Earlier, a video was shared by Instagram user Viral Bhayani, Saif Ali Khan was all smiles for the camera and wished paps with a salaam on the occasion of Eid, while he was coming out after completing his shoot.
Also Read: Director Sanoj Mishra Who Offered Film to Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa, Arrested in Rape Case
Fans flooded the comment section and wished the Nawab. One user wrote, “Eid Mubarak nawab sahib or aap sable ko Eid ki Mubarak”. Another user wrote, “Looking elegant with his looks and his expressions, Eid Mubarak”. “Real Nawab, Eid Mubarak”, wrote the third user.
Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun To Finally Break Silence On Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy, Agency Releases Statement
There are reports that Saif Ali Khan will be featuring alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Spirit. With Prabhas in the lead role, this is one the most most highly anticipated films. The sources have reported that Kareena and Saif will feature in an antagonist role in the Telugu film.
Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief. The actor is collaborating with Siddharth Anand who is serves as a producer. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Ujjwal Gauraha among others.
Jewel Thief tells the story of master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties. The film is set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix on April 25.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 31st 2025, 14:43 IST