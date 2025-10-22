Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Starrer Scores Decent Opening Despite Thamma Clash

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, the romance drama hit the big screens on October 21. The film's release coincided with the Diwali festivities. It also clashed with Maddock's horror comedy film, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite the clash, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has registered a decent opening at the domestic box office.

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the box office on opening day?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to a mixed response from cinegoers. The movie was appreciated by some netizens for its intense plot and the performances of the actors. However, others criticised it for the slow screenplay and problematic storyline. Ahead of the release, the movie also faced a hurdle of screen-sharing with the Maddock movie, Thamma. It was reported that the horror-comedy was allocated many more screens than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which became a deterrent for the business of the latter.



As per Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat minted ₹8.50 crore at the box office on day 1. The movie is expected to register an increase in collection in the following days, owing to the Bhai Dooj festivities and the upcoming weekend. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a hit on the first day. He further mentioned, “The film is holding superbly well today (Wednesday) and could well emerge as a Super Hit by the end of its run.”



