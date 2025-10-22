Republic World
Updated 22 October 2025 at 12:31 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Harshvardhan Rane And Sonam Bajwa Starrer Scores Decent Opening Despite Thamma Clash

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: The movie, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, hit the big screens on October 21, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office
Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office | Image: Instagram

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: Featuring  Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, the romance drama hit the big screens on October 21. The film's release coincided with the Diwali festivities. It also clashed with Maddock's horror comedy film, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite the clash, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has registered a decent opening at the domestic box office.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection: How Much Have Diwali Releases Collected So Far? | Republic World
Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat both released on the same day | Image: Instagram&nbsp;

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the box office on opening day? 

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to a mixed response from cinegoers. The movie was appreciated by some netizens for its intense plot and the performances of the actors. However, others criticised it for the slow screenplay and problematic storyline. Ahead of the release, the movie also faced a hurdle of screen-sharing with the Maddock movie, Thamma. It was reported that the horror-comedy was allocated many more screens than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which became a deterrent for the business of the latter.

As per Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat minted ₹8.50 crore at the box office on day 1. The movie is expected to register an increase in collection in the following days, owing to the Bhai Dooj festivities and the upcoming weekend. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a hit on the first day. He further mentioned, “The film is holding superbly well today (Wednesday) and could well emerge as a Super Hit by the end of its run.”

Thamma breaks box office records on first day 

While the collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is decent, it remained marginally lower than Thamma. The horror-comedy movie has been dubbed as the ‘perfect Diwali watch' by the audience and scored a bumper opening on day 1. The movie raked in ₹24 crore on the first day, which is three times the collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 22 October 2025 at 12:31 IST

