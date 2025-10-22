Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To Businessman Months After Breakup With Eijaz Khan, Actress Shares Dreamy Beachside Proposal Photos

Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Naagin 3 fame Pavitra Punia announced her engagement with an adorable social media post. The actress has not revealed the identity of her fiancé yet. The news of her engagement comes a year after the actress broke up with Eijaaz Khan, whom she had been dating since their joint appearance on Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra's engagement post is now viral on social media. In an earlier interview, the actress confirmed that she is dating a businessman based in the USA.

Pavitra Punia gets engaged a year after breakup

On October 22, Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her dreamy proposal. The actress shared photos in which neither her nor her fiancé's face was visible. However, the dreamy setup against the beachside backdrop featured the actress in a knee-length red, bodycon dress. Her mystery man donned a white shirt teamed with a black bottom to keep his look casual yet chic.

Fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to guess the name and identity of her fiancé. Pavitra gave a hint about his name by seemingly sharing his initials in the caption. She wrote, “Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿#NS.” The last hashtag, ‘NS’ seemingly signifies the intials of the businessman.



Also Read: Whom Does DeepVeer's Daughter Dua Resemble? Couple Share 1st Pics

A screengrab of Pavitra Punia's post after engagement with Eijaz Khan | Image: Instagram

As soon as she announced the news, Pavitra's friends and industry insiders took to the comment section to congratulate her. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani wrote, “I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu.” One of her friends wrote, “OMG. My bestie is engaged.” Supriya Shukla congratulated the couple and wrote, “God bless❤️.. So happy for you❤️... Be happy forever❤️” Bebbika Dhurve wrote, “so happy for u.... ❤️❤️❤️ God bless u... saw this coming." Actress Archana Gautam commented, “Ary wah congratulations love."



A file photo of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia | Image: Instagram