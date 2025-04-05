Kumkum Bhagya Actress Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Divorced After 9 Years, Official Statement Reveals Shocking Details

Actress Mugdha Chaphekar who plays the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya and and Ravish Desai, best known for his role on Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi – Meri Bhabhi have announced their divorce after 9 years of their marriage. The couple have decided to pursue their own paths in a post on social media.

Ravish Desai shares an emotional post on social media, asks for privacy

Ravish took to his Instagram handle and shared an official statement that read, “After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It's been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship and respect, and that would continue all our lives."

The statement further read, “We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support”. For the unversed, the duo had met on the sets of the 2014 show Satrangi Sasural, in which they played lead roles. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged on January 30, 2016 and tied the knot the same year on December 14 in Mumbai.

File photo of Mugdha and Ravish | Source: Instagram

All about Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Mugdha Chaphekar gained recognition after she played the role of Princess Sanyogita in the historical drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Prachi Mehra Kohli in Kumkum Bhagya. She made her debut with Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge in 2006. Mugdha had made her debut in showbiz as a child artist in the Bollywood film Aazmayish. She has also worked in other popular shows including Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Dharam Veer and Halla Bol among others. She made her debut in Marathi television with the show Gulmohar as Kalindi in 2018. In September 2022, She was seen in Marathi language movie Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey.

While Ravish Desai, before making his acting debut, he had worked as a consultant in JP Morgan Chase, Ernst And Young. He has worked in shows including Made In Heaven, She and Scoop among others.