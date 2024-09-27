Published 12:24 IST, September 27th 2024
Emergency Faces Heavy Censorship Post CBFC Review: Facts Questioned, 'Anti-Sikh' Portions To Be Cut?
Emergency Release Update: The Kangana Ranaut starrer landed in legal soup when Sikh religious leaders alleged the film portrayed the community in a bad light.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency | Image: @kanganaranaut/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:24 IST, September 27th 2024