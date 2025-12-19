A Daugther Who Is Still Grieving...: Esha Deol Pens Emotional Note As She Resumes Work After Father Dharmendra's Death

Esha Deol, along with the entire Deol family, is reeling with the loss of the legendary actor Dharmendra, who left to hevenly abode on November 24. The beloved Bollywood actor was 89 at the time of his passing and left a deep void in the industry following his demise. Days after his death, the family members have gradually resumed work.



Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note before sharing pieces of work that she had withheld during the testing times for the family. In the note, the actress mentioned that she would be sharing some things, which are a part of her work commitment, and urged her fans and followers to be kind to her. The actress also insisted that if it were upto her, she would take a break from the platform, but she cannot as she has already made the commitments.



A screengrab of Esha Deol's note | Image: Instagram

Esha wrote in the note, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”



Also Read: Border 2 Teaser: Sunny, Varun Roar In Battlefield Of Indo-Pak War

She concluded the note by writing, “If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always. Love you all.”



Also Read: Dhurandhar Enters Bollywood's Top 5 Biggest Second Week Grossers

Advertisement