Param Sundari Box Office Prediction Day 1: The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will hit the big screens on August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie has created ample buzz before its release. The cast has been extensively promoting the movie in offline events in various cities, generating anticipation for Param Sundari. Will the promotional tactics? Will Param Sundari find an audience on the big screen? At a time when big-budget movies like War 2 underperformed at the box office, will Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor deliver a hit? Experts answer

How much Param Sundari earned at the box office on day 1? Experts answer

The advance booking for Param Sundari opened on August 26 and is off to a decent start. While the exact pre-sale collection of the movie remains unknown, the film has sold over 10k tickets in 24 hours, as per Sacnilk. Trade expert and industry insider Ramesh Bala is optimistic for the film's box office reception. Speaking to Republic World, he shared, "There is an expectation from the film to do well, as the buzz around Param Sundari is good. The songs and trailer of the movie have been received well, and the advance booking has also started on a good note. I am expecting an opening of ₹5-6 cr in all-India nett."

His positive outlook is echoed by trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Hoping for a good outcome for the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, he shared, "Param Sundari is likely to take an opening in the range of ₹6-7 crore. The weekend business will depend on audience word of mouth and reception."



Will Param Sundari end Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's dry spell at the box office?

Janhvi Kapoor has seen a string of underperformers at the box office, barring her last release, Devara Part 1, which was a Telugu film headlined by Jr NTR. Her last Bollywood outing was Ulajh (2024), which minted ₹9.07 Cr in India. Before this, the actress featured in Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024), which collected an average of ₹ 35.55 Cr.

The picture is more or less similar for Sidharth Malhotra. His last big screen release, Yodha (2024), finished its theatrical run with ₹ 35.56 Cr at the Indian box office. His previous movies, such as Thank God, Marjaavan and Aiyaary, have all been below-average performers at the box office.



With Param Sundari, both actors are hoping for a positive outcome to cement their bankability. Talking about this, Bala shared, “There is a possibility that they deliver a hit; certainly, it looks good. But we still need to wait for the first reviews and the audience word of mouth. The buzz and advance booking around the film is good, but whether it will be a hit or not will only be known on Friday.” Sharing the targeted box office collection to declare Param Sundari a hit, Sumit Kadel added, "To become a hit, the film needs ₹60-₹70 crore in collection at the Indian box office. Let's see how things go."



