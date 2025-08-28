Param Sundari Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10k Tickets, Poised For A Decent Opening

Param Sundari Advance Booking: The Maddock production is set to hit the big screens on August 29. The film, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Tushar Jalota. The cast has been extensively promoting the movie in offline events in various cities, generating a buzz for Param Sundari. The positive reception to the trailer and the pre-release events have contributed to the decent advance booking for the movie.

Param Sundari set for a ₹10 crore opening?

In a time when big-budget films such as War 2 have delivered an average performance at the box office, Param Sundari seems to be off to a decent start. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold 10k tickets on the BookMyShow and District apps for the first day of release. The advanced booking for the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer opened on August 26. While the exact pre-sale collection of the movie remains unknown, the trade tracking website opined that Param Sundari is likely to open in the range of ₹10 crores net. Trade expert Sumit Kadel, on the other hand, has shared that the film will amass a total of ₹5-6 crore on day 1 organically, and the collection can grow based on word of mouth.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are desperate for a hit with Param Sundari

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's outings in Bollywood have been far from successful in recent years. The actor's last movie, Yodha, earned ₹53.5 crore worldwide, despite being made on a budget of ₹55 crore. His previous movies, such as Thank God, Marjaavan and Aiyaary, have all been below-average performers at the box office.



