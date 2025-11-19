Fact Check: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Have Not Shared First Photos Of Their Baby Boy, AI-generated Posts Spark Concern

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 7. The couple took to their social media account to announce the news of the arrival of their baby boy. However, ever since the birth of the baby, the actors and the newborn have refrained from making public appearances. Even in the post announcing the birth of the baby, the couple did not share any photos of the newborn, much like any other celebrity parent.

However, despite the couple not sharing any photos with their son online, social media was flooded with posts featuring the couple with the newborn in their lap. It must be noted that all such posts are fake and are being generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

In one such post, Vicky and Katrina could be seen sitting in two corners while the actor's mother holds the son. In another photo, the mother-in-law, daughter-in-law duo were seen posing with the baby. Fans of the actors have objected to the fake posts circulating on social media. A select section of social media has also flagged the AI-generated photos and blasted the accounts circulating them. Netizens also took to the comment section to raise awareness about the photos being fake.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby announcement

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to confirm the news of her pregnancy on September 23. The confirmation came amid months of speculation about the actress expecting her first child. Following the news, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made another joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their baby boy.



Also Read: Arjun Rampal Pulls A 'Tom Holland' At Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

In the post, the couple simply shared an announcement note which read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” This was followed by the date and names of the actors.



Also Read: SS Rajamouli Might Have To Give Up The Varanasi Movie Title, Here's Why