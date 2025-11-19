Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Reveal Newborn Son's Name On His One-month Birthday

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram account to share the name of their baby boy in an adorable post. The couple welcomed their son on October 19, on the ocassion of Choti Diwali. In the announcement post, the duo shared that they have named him ‘Neer’.

On November 19, a month after the birth of their son, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced his name in a joint Instagram post. In the post, the couple could be seen kissing the newborn. They did reveal the face of the baby in the post.

Sharing the photo and announcing the name, the actor-politician couple added a Sanskrit line - “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer," in the caption. They added, Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless.

What does Neer mean?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha with their newborn son | Image: Instagram

The word Neer is a Hindi word that translates to ‘water’ or ‘liquid’. Water is considered one of the five elements of the world, making it an essence of life. The meaningful name is expected to bring substantial amount of luck and prosperity in Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son's life.



Also Read: Arjun Rampal Pulls A 'Tom Holland' At Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

Advertisement

Social media users react to Parineeti Chopra's post

A screengrab of the comment section of Parineeti Chopra's post | Image: Instagram

As soon as the actor-politician couple made the post, their fans and followers took to the comment section to extend congratulations. Mother of two sons and actress Gauahar Khan, mom-to-be Bharti Singh, actor Varun Dhawan, Saba Pataudi and Rajiv Adatia were among the first celebrities to react to the post.



Also Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Rom Com Sees Small Growth, Eyes ₹50 Cr Mark

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's baby announcement

After confirming their pregnancy in August 2025, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of the arrival of their baby boy in October. The couple shared the news with a card that read, “He's finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.” Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Soni Razdan and Riteish Deshmukh sent best wishes to the couple who tied the knot in September 2023.



Also Read: SS Rajamouli Might Have To Give Up The Varanasi Movie Title, Here's Why