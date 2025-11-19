Varanasi Title Dispute: SS Rajamouli Might Have To Change The Name Of Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu Film, Here's Why

The title and teaser of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Varanasi, were revealed in a larger-than-life event in Hyderabad on November 15. Ever since, social media has been abuzz with discussions about the event and the film, not all positive, though. After courting controversy over his comments at the event, SS Rajamouli seems to be facing another problem, this time regarding the name of the movie.

Reports suggest that a dispute has arisen over the name of the movie that features Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. A production company, Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations, has claimed that the title, ‘Varanasi’, is legally owned by them, albeit with a different spelling. The company, led by CH Subba Reddy, has also released a letter showing his rightful ownership of he title.

Will SS Rajamouli have to change the name of Varanasi?

As per the letter produced by CH Subba Reddy and accessed by a few media publications, the title Vaaranasi was approved by the Telugu Film Producers' Council in 2023. The company even renewed the title from June 24, 2025, to July 23, 2026. As per reports, the production house has even released a poster of their film with the title in it.



First look poster of Varanasi | Image: X

At the time of publishing, the production house did not file a complaint or contest against SS Rajamouli using the title. Seemingly, to avoid the legality, SS Rajamouli and his team used the title ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi' and not ‘Vaaranasi’, registered by the small production house. Nevertheless, Rajamouli has announced and begun promotions of the movie with the Varanasi title, making it challenging for the team to change the film's name, if at all required.

