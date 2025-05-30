Flashback Friday: Deepika Padukone Schools Shoojit Sircar Over Badminton Technique In Cheery BTS From Piku

Piku is one of the most celebrated films of Deepika Padukone's career. Released in 2015, the film recently clocked 10 years of release and hit the big screens again in select cinemas. Also featuring Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar. A short clip from behind the scenes of the movie has resurfaced on social media.

Watch | Deepika Padukone-Shoojit Sircar's badminton banter

In a clip shared by Deepika Padukone's fan page, the actress, along with the director, Shoojit Sircar, could be seen taking a breather from the shoot of Piku. Dressed as her character, Piku Banerjee, the actress could be seen playing badminton with the filmmaker. In the video, Sircar could be heard advising her on how to take a shot, which Deepika shuns and tells him, “You don't teach me. Your badminton grip was all wrong.” This is followed by a glimpse of the actress playfully laughing when the director misses a shot.



For the unversed, Deepika Padukone played badminton until the age of 16. She has played the sport at a national level, but left the sport for a career in acting. Her father, Prakash Padukone, is a world-renowned badminton champion and even holds a Padma Shri.

Not Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for Piku

The drama was first offered to Parineeti Chopra. However, the Ishaqzaade star passed on the opportunity due to a scheduling conflict. Appearing on a chat show years after the release of Piku, Parineeti admitted, "I didn't really turn down the film... There was confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time, and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss."

