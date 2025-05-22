Flight Trailer: Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra And Zakir Hussain Starrer Aerial Action, Reimagined By AI, To Re-release On May 30

Directed by Suraj Joshi, the Hindi aerial-action thriller, Flight, first hit the big screens on April 2, 2021. Released in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the film received a mixed response from cinegoers and critics. Years later, a remimagined version of the movie is all set to hit the big screens. The movie features Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain in the main roles and Shibani Bedi in a pivotal role.

The plot of the movie is centred around Mohit Chadda's character, Ranveer Malhotra, who finds himself stranded alone on a flight that goes off the radar. Throughout the film, Ranveer battles obstacles and fights against time in order to survive. However, the re-released version of the film will offer a completely new experience because of the involvement of AI.



Talking about the film's return to the big screen, Mohit Chadda shared, ​⁠“With this re-release, we’ve taken Flight to new heights – literally and visually. Telling impactful stories has always been the aim, and now with the power of AI, we’ll be able to tell them in ways never imagined before. This version of Flight isn’t just enhanced—it’s transformed."



The official description of the film's trailer on YouTube reads, “Get ready for an AI-powered cinematic experience that rivals the intensity of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and the scale of War 2. Landing in theatres 30th May 2025.”

Media entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie has partnered with the film's production house, Crazy Boyz Entertainment, to bring Flight to the big screens across the country. Speaking about the film he said, They are reimagining the boundaries of filmmaking through AI, bringing a level of visual sophistication that is not only immersive but also game-changing for the industry. We’re thrilled to bring this enhanced experience to the big screen”



