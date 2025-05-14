Republic World
Updated May 14th 2025, 19:11 IST

FWICE Urges Filmmakers To Refrain From Shooting In Turkey For Its Pro-Pakistan Stance In Important 'Nation's First' Message

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged filmmakers to rethink their decision to shoot Indian films in Turkey owing to their support for Pakistan.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on the poster of Dil Dhadakne Do
Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on the poster of Dil Dhadakne Do | Image: X

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a strong statement highlighting the importance of putting ‘nation first'. The note appealed to Indian filmmakers to boycott Turkey as a shooting destination. Turkey is facing backlash for its open support of Pakistan amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor. The Film Body has urged filmmakers to choose Indian locations to shoot films rather than filming in Turkey.

The statement reads, "FWICE has always stood firm in its belief that, Nation Comes First. In view of recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation. Turkey's stance has been noted not only diplomatically but also in numerous international forums, where it has taken stances that contradict India's sovereign interests. Turkey's stance has been observed not just diplomatically but also in various international forums, where it has taken positions contrary to India's sovereign interests. As an industry deeply rooted in Indian soil and culture, we cannot remain indifferent to actions that undermine our nation's dignity or security."

The statement further read, “We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference.”

Previosuly, Bollywood movies such as Race 2, Game, Guru, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baby, Ek Tha Tiger and Mission Istanbul: Darr ke Aagey Jeet Hai.

Published May 14th 2025, 19:09 IST