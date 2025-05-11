Mother's Day 2025: Virat Kohli Shares Unseen Photo Of Anushka Sharma With Vamika, Calls Her 'Strong, Nurturing, Loving'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most followed celebrities in India. The cricketer often shares appreciation posts for his wife, an actress, on social media. On the occasion of Mother's Day, he shared a childhood photo of himself with his mother and Anushka with her mother. However, it was a photo of the actress and Vamika that caught the attention of social media users.

Anushka Sharma's unseen photo with Virat Kohli

On May 11, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to share photos of himself and his wife on Mother's Day. He shared a childhood photo of himself sitting on his mother's lap. In another photo, he shared a glimpse of Anushka Sharma as a child with her mother.



The first photo of the post featured Anushka Sharma holding their daughter Vamika. The duo could be seen playing in a garden with their backs towards the camera, hiding their faces from the shutterbug. Sharing the unseen photo, Virat wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more every day."

Anushka Sharma shares childhood photo on Mother's Day

Anushka Sharma, too, shared photos of her childhood on Mother's Day. In the monochrome photo, Anushka could be seen with her mother. She shared the photo with the caption, “Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world."