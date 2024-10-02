sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 15:18 IST, October 2nd 2024

Govinda Bullet Accident: From Revolver Misfiring To Wife's Statement, All Updates On Actor's Injury

Govinda Bullet Accident: The actor was rushed to the hospital on October 1 following a gun misfire and is now stable as per his friends and family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
All updates in Govinda gun shot accident case
All updates in Govinda gun shot accident case | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:18 IST, October 2nd 2024