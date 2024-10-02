Published 15:18 IST, October 2nd 2024
Govinda Bullet Accident: From Revolver Misfiring To Wife's Statement, All Updates On Actor's Injury
Govinda Bullet Accident: The actor was rushed to the hospital on October 1 following a gun misfire and is now stable as per his friends and family.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
All updates in Govinda gun shot accident case | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:18 IST, October 2nd 2024