Watch: Govinda Visited Ailing Dharmendra Just 2 Days Before His Hospitalisation After Fainting At His Residence

Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on late Tuesday night after he lost consciousness and fainted at his residence. His friend and legal advisor has confirmed that the actor has undergone multiple tests and has been kept under observation. His family members are yet to react to the news of Govinda's hospitalisation.

This comes just a day after Govinda visited the ailing Dharmendra at Mumbai Breach Candy hospital. The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon, and Govinda visited him on the same evening. Videos shared by paparazzi showed the actor visibly upset as he left the hospital in a car that he was seen driving himself. The actor was among the first industry members to visit Dharmendra, who was ailing at the time.

On Wednesday morning, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital, and his younger son Bobby Deol took him back to his residence. Doctors treating the veteran actor at the Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the family members have opted to continue his treatment at home. Paparazzi videos show actor Bobby Deol's car entering Dharmendra's Juhu home, followed by an ambulance.



On the other hand, further updates on Govinda's hospitalisation are awaited. His friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, told IANS that the decision to get Govinda admitted came after a telephonic conversation with their family doctor at 1 am on November 12. He confirmed that the Raja Babu actor has undergone several tests, including a neuro checkup.



Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, was out of Mumbai and returned home on Tuesday evening. While she has not reacted to the news of her husband's health, she spoke to the paparazzi present at the airport about Dharmendra. She asserted that the veteran actor is a family favourite, and she would also visit him at the hospital.