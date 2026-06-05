Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: David Dhawan's Final Film Fails To Secure Double Digit Opening

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: The comedy movie touted to be veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's swansong hit the big screens on June 5. While there was enough hype around the film, the initial word of mouth painted a different story. The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer has been criticised by cinegoers and critics alike for its repetitive dialogues, tone deaf punchlines and outdated storyline. The performance of the cast and the music of the movie did not help its case either. The poor reviews seem to have been translated into below-average box office performance.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai wraps up day 1 under ₹10 cr

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been released on 9080 shows all over the country. The Varun Dhawan starrer faces no other significant competition other than Bandar and the pan-Indian release Peddi. The latter is originally a Telugu film but has registered a good grip in the Hindi belt as well.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai raked in ₹7.50 Cr on day 1, at the time of publishing, per Sacnilk. The film's business might register a small uptick from the late-night shows, but it is likely to wrap the opening day within ₹10 cr, failing to register the opening that David Dhawan is celebrated for. The lukewarm opening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai comes despite the makers offering an opening day discount of 50% on ticket prices of early shows.



Also Read: Peddi Effect? Heavy Discount On Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Tickets

The film is directed by David Dhawan and is backed by producer Ramesh Taurani. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Chunky Panday, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in a special appearance in the film.



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