Peddi Effect? Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Offer Heavy Discount On Tickets On Release Day
Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit the big screens on June 4. The makers have offered a 50% discount on tickets for the film on the release day.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The advance trailer and the songs of the movie have received a mixed response on social media. Amid the lukewarm advance booking collection of the movie, makers have slashed the ticket prices of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers offer a heavy discount on day 1 of release
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release at the big screens alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan starrer Peddi. The pan-India movie will hit the big screens in Hindi as well. Given the massive anticipation for the film and the cast's heavy promotions, the movie is expected to rake in decent collections at the box office.
Trade experts and social media users believe that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's business will be impacted by the clash with Peddi. The prematurely discounted tickets seem to be a strategy by the makers to increase footfalls for the Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer.
As per promotional posts, the tickets for the movie's release date, June 4, will be available at 50% discount upto ₹200 for shows before 6 pm if booked via BookMyShow. The stars of the movie reshared the posters of the promotional offer. Such discounts on movie tickets are usually available in the second or third week of a film's theatrical run.
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai struggles to cross ₹1 cr in advance booking
The advance booking for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened recently. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the Varun Dhawan starrer sold only 9711 tickets amounting to ₹32.32 Lac in collection. On the other hand, Peddi has already crossed ₹12 crore in collection for the first day of advance booking in India.
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