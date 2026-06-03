Peddi Effect? Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Offer Heavy Discount On Tickets On Release Day

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The advance trailer and the songs of the movie have received a mixed response on social media. Amid the lukewarm advance booking collection of the movie, makers have slashed the ticket prices of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers offer a heavy discount on day 1 of release

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release at the big screens alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan starrer Peddi. The pan-India movie will hit the big screens in Hindi as well. Given the massive anticipation for the film and the cast's heavy promotions, the movie is expected to rake in decent collections at the box office.

Trade experts and social media users believe that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's business will be impacted by the clash with Peddi. The prematurely discounted tickets seem to be a strategy by the makers to increase footfalls for the Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai tickets available on discount | Image: X

As per promotional posts, the tickets for the movie's release date, June 4, will be available at 50% discount upto ₹200 for shows before 6 pm if booked via BookMyShow. The stars of the movie reshared the posters of the promotional offer. Such discounts on movie tickets are usually available in the second or third week of a film's theatrical run.



Also Read: 'Saif Is...': Shahid Reacts To Comparisons With Cocktail Before Sequel

Advertisement

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai struggles to cross ₹1 cr in advance booking