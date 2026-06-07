Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Registers Slight Dip Amid Mixed Reviews

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer headlined comedy drama, is said to be director David Dhawan's final film before his retirement. Despite the hype around the film and a popular star cast, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai failed to impress the audience at the big screen. On the second day of its theatrical run, the movie experienced a slight dip in box office collections.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's box office collection registers a dip

After opening to a lukewarm collection, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has registered a slight dip in business on the second day. As per Sacnilk, the Varun Dhawan starrer opened to a ₹7.50 cr on day 1. The movie experienced a slight dip in attendance on the following day.

On the second day of its theatrical run, the movie has raked in ₹7.25 crore. After the two-day theatrical run, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has amassed a total collection of ₹14.75 Cr. As per the trade tracking site, the movie has also witnessed a decline in the number of shows. On the first day of release, the movie got 9081 screenings, and on the second day, the shows were reduced to 8813. Apart from the decline in the shows, the lower business of the movie can also be attributed to the mixed reviews.



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The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer has been criticised by cinegoers and critics alike for its repetitive dialogues, tone deaf punchlines and outdated storyline. The performance of the cast and the music of the movie did not help its case either. The poor reviews seem to have been translated into below-average box office performance. Apart from this, the Bollywood movie is also facing competition from other releases. The Hollywood movie, Obsession, hit the big screens on May 29 but remains cinegoers' top choice. The movie has amassed nearly ₹25 crore at the box office. The pan-India release, Peddi, is also registering a successful run in theatres.



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