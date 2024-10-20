sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 14:23 IST, October 20th 2024

Halloween 2024: Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Dress Up As 'Avenger' Diljit Dosanjh | WATCH

Halloween 2024: Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi rang in early Halloween this year. The couple recreated Diljit Dosanjh's look which is now viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as Diljit Dosanjh
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:23 IST, October 20th 2024