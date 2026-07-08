Have Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Broken Up? Inside Photo From Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Festivities Shuts Down Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for several years now and have made many public appearances together. However, Shikhar's large absence from the wedding festivities of Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor raised eyebrows about theri relationship status. Many even speculated that the celebrity couple might have parted ways. However, inside photos and videos from the festivities that took place in Mumbai have shut down all speculations.

Janhvi Kapoor gets Shikhar's name written on her mehendi

Janhvi Kapoor's mehendi features Shikhar Pahariya's name | Image: Instagram

While Shikhar Pahariya remained missing from the videos and photos shared by the paparazzi members, Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor from the wedding festivities, a photo from the mehendi ceremony proves that the Pahariya was present at the ceremony. In a mehendi ceremony photo shared by Maheep Kapoor, Shikhar Pahairya could be seen posing with the bride's family. Dressed in a white kurta, he was joined by other Kapoor family members, including Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Eagle-eyed fans have also claimed that Pahariya's mother was also a part of the festivities.



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Standing on the right of Snajay Kapur is Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya | Image: Instagram

In an inside video from the wedding ceremony, Janhvi could be seen playing the dhol while Shikhar cheers for her in the background. To further rubbish rumours of her breakup with Shikhar, the Peddi actress shared her photos from the wedding ceremony. While she has only shared solo shots yet, eagle-eyed fans have spotted ‘Shikhu’ written in Hindi with mehendi on her palm. This further solidifies rumours of their relationship being sturdy.

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The wedding ceremony took place at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. The festivities were attended by Sonal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and all three siblings of Anshula, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.



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