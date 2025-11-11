Hema Malini Lambasts Fake News About Dharmendra's Death, Confirms He Is 'Responding to Treatment and Recovering'

Dharmendra Health Update: The veteran actor has been receiving medical treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital since Monday afternoon. This morning, several social media pages and publications falsely reported the news of his passing away. Issuing a stern clarification, his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini has dispelled all rumours. In a social media statement, she has requested privacy for the family and has also urged to stop the spreading of fake news.

Hema Malini slams fake news around Dharmendra's death

On Tuesday morning, minutes after social media began flooding with tribute and obituary posts about Dharmendra, Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the legendary actor is recovering and responding well to treatment. In a strongly worded post, she wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Her statement comes hours after their daughter Esha Deol already issued a clarification of her father being alive. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery."



