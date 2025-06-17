Kesari 2 On OTT: Poet Yahya Bootwala Finally Gets Special Credit In Akshay Kumar Starrer After Plagiarism Row, Calls It 'Power Of Internet'

Kesari 2, headlined by Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, ran into plagiarism accusations by YouTuber and poet Yahya Bootwala upon release. The spoken word artist took to his Instagram account to share proof that a dialogue spoken by Ananya Panday in the film is a direct lift-off from his poem on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 2020. At the time, the content creator had urged his followers to help him take action against the writer for not crediting him for the dialogue. Months later, both parties seem to have reached an amicable agreement.

Kesari 2 makers and Yahya Bootwala resolve differences

It must be noted that on April 28, Yahya Bootwala took to his Instagram account to announce that the issue has been resolved. In a note expressing gratitude, he wrote, “So doston, the producers and I have managed to amicably solve this issue in the best interest of both parties. Thankyou guys for your support in these 2 days, you guys have been very kind.”



Months after the release of the film, when it finally debuted on OTT, the YouTuber was given special credits in the end roll of Kesari 2. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Yahya Bootwala wrote, “Bollywood ke credit roll mein aagaye hai hum dosto :p :p Hopefully, the first of many." In the post, he also mentioned how social media helped him get his due.



He continued, “But the next time someone asks me what the internet can do, I’ll show this as proof. So much can be achieved with togetherness. This is a big thankyou to the people of the internet who came together for a stranger. Aap sab ke support ke liye shukriya. Yeh batane mein thodi deri hui uske liye sorry par kya hai na, acchi chize apna waqt toh leti hi hai.”



