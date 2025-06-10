Here's How Sara Ali Khan's Cheeky Comment Inspired This Popular Saif Ali Khan Dialogue In Hum Tum

Hum Tum is one of the most popular Bollywood films featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film was released in 2004. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan was only 8 years old at the time the movie began filming. In an old interview, the filmmaker shared how the young actress helped in giving him give one of the iconic dialogues.

How Sara Ali Khan contributed to Saif Ali Khan's Hum Tum

In an old interview, director Kunal Kohli recalled Saif Ali Khan trying different looks for the film. He remembered, “We were at Saif Ali Khan's house, he was trying different looks for the film. A young child, Sara Ali Khan, came, and she must have been 10-12 years old. Saif was trying out a wig at the time."



He then recalled, “Sara looked at Saif's wig and said, ‘Ew, what happened to your hair’, to which he replied, ‘What, it’s my Tom Cruise look'.” Kunal added how he incorporated the line in the film. Rani Mukerji's character uses the same remark when she meets Khan's character in one of the scenes in the movie.

Aamir Khan rejected Hum Tum

In the same conversation, Kunal Kohli also shared that Saif Ali Khan was not the first choice for Hum Tum. He mentioned that he offered the film to Hrithik Roshan, who loved the script but passed it on. He recalled, Hrithik said, ‘I love the script, it's beautiful, but I don’t think I’ll be able to pull this off. I’m not in the right frame of mind. Can you wait one or two years? Let some of my films release first - after that, I’ll see if I can do this. I know some of my upcoming films are going to flop. I’m just in a bad phase.’"



