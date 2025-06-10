Housefull 5: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Were Offered Pivotal Roles In Akshay Kumar-Abhishek Bachchan Starrer, Here's Why They Declined

Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6 and has been pulling audience to packed theatres since then. The film has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in just 4 days. Amid this, a new report suggests that veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan were offered critical roles in the multi-starrer, but they declined.

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff were not the first choice for Housefull 5?

Housefull 5 is a whodunit murder mystery that takes place on a cruise. Directed by Tarun Manshukhani, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer round up the cast of Housefull 5. for those who have not watched the film yet, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff play the role of a cop while Nana Patekar plays an investigating officer.



Also Read: Blake Lively Reacts After Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 M Suit

A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “Initially, the plan was to have Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar play the cops. These roles were ultimately played by Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The idea was to have a Uday-Majnu kind of banter between Anil and Nana.” However, as per the insider, Kapoor declined and the producer cast Khal Nayak suo Sanjay and Jackie to play police officers.



Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par First Review: Sudha Murty Calls Film 'Eyeopener'