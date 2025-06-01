Housefull 5 Has Already Become The Biggest Release Of Akshay Kumar's Career, Here's How

Housefull 5 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The fifth instalment in the comedy franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 6 and has already become one of Akshay Kumar's career's biggest. Read on to know how.

How has Housefull 5 become Akshay Kumar's biggest film?

The advanced bookings for Housefull 5 have commenced from today, June 1. In a first, the movie makers have adopted a unique strategy by releasing the film with two climaxes. As a result, viewers interested in the movie are given an option to book 'Housefull A' or 'Housefull B'.



Announcing the news of advanced booking commencement, trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the movie will release on over 5000 screens. He also shared that this is the biggest release of Akshay Kumar. The post implied that none of Akshay's past movies were released on so many screens.



Housefull 5 advanced booking update

Housefull 5 is gearing up for a good start at the box office. As soon as the advanced booking for the film began, it sold 5258097 tickets, as per Sacnilk. At the time of publishing, the movie had raked in ₹52.28 Lakh, as per Sacnilk. Trade analysts and industry insiders have predicted a good start for the movie at the box office.



